CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traffic may back up on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway on Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the lane closures are due to the biannual bridge inspection.

The following are the time and lane closures:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Westbound outside lane closure from South Padre Island to Port Isabel.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound outside lane closure from Port Isabel to South Padre Island.

TxDOT advise drivers to plan accordingly, slow down, maintain a safe distance and stay alert at the work zones.