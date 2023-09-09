PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced nighttime milling and paving operations to take place Sunday through Oct. 1.

The operations will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. along the north and southbound I-69C (US 281) frontage roads, between Trenton Road and State Highway 107 in Pharr and Edinburg.

TxDOT stated drivers may encounter traffic delays and alternating lane closures due to the operations. TxDOT advised drivers to respect the work zones, obey traffic laws and observe posted warning and speed limit signs.