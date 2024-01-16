RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The blast of winter weather could cause hazardous conditions on the roads.

Texas Department of Transportation crews were out all day Monday treating the roads with an anti-icing agent. They sprayed a brine solution along major roadways.

“Brine is a salt and water solution that acts as an anti-icing agent on our roadways, overpasses, and flyovers,” explained Ray Pedraza, Public Information Office for the TxDOT Pharr District.

Pedraza said crews in Brownsville and San Benito began spraying Monday at around 6:30 a.m. Upper valley crews began their brining operation soon after that. TXDOT has been monitoring the weather and preparing for the blast of cold air.

“We had a weather call yesterday, and our leadership decided that it was a good idea to go ahead and prepare and be over-prepared if necessary,” Pedraza said.

All of the TxDOT maintenance offices throughout the Pharr district have brine tanks, so crews have a supply to draw from. Workers have to check the solution they’re using to make sure it has the right amount of salt.

Pedraza said some roadways have to take precedence when trucks are deployed.

“Overpasses and bridges are the first to freeze during a Winter weather event. So that is why they get priority whenever we do brining operations,” he added.

TxDOT also stated it prioritizes areas around medical facilities. The brining operations extended from one side of the RGV to the other, and beyond.

“Today, we had crews spraying between the Starr County line and Hidalgo County, then we had another crew spraying between the Hidalgo and Cameron County line,” Pedraza said. “We’re even spraying the Queen Isabella Causeway today.”

He added that his district covers eight counties, and crews were busy working in all of them.

The brine solution can be applied before ice forms on the road, or during an icing event. Pedraza said there was no way to know for sure how long the spraying would be necessary, but said crews would be on standby in case they’re needed.

“We do have a night crew out, scheduled to be out tonight monitoring our roadways, and we’re also continuing to monitor the forecast, and we’re going to adjust our plan as needed,” he said.

Pedraza reminded the public to be safe and slow down during dangerous weather events like the one the Valley is experiencing. He said drivers can always check road conditions at drivetexas.org for the latest information.