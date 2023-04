SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tractor trailer crash occurred Saturday afternoon northbound Expressway I-69 in San Benito.

According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident occurred approximately at 3:05 p.m. northbound I-69 and south of Ed Carey Drive.

(Source: Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral)

(Source: TxDOT Pharr District)

TxDOT advises drivers to slow down and be aware of upcoming traffic.

Officials have not released the cause of the accident.