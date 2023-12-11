PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to Saturday night’s inclement weather, the Texas Department of Transportation has rescheduled the traffic switch.

The westbound I-2 main lanes’ traffic switch from east of Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The Friday traffic switch of eastbound I-2 main lanes has been completed and eastbound drivers should look out for a new traffic pattern, TxDOT said in a release.

TxDOT advises drivers to stay alert and look out for any traffic control signage.