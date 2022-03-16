HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced they will receive $22.8 million in federal funding.

The monies are to make major improvements throughout rural bus systems and create four new transit maintenance facilities in areas of the state that are crucial.

In a meeting over Zoom, Eric Kincaid, Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Communications Director, said the agency along with the Biden Administration is awarding grants to 70 transit projects and 39 states across the country to help improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law boosts bus transit funding by $10 billion over the next five years to modernize America’s transit bus fleet.

In Texas, these projects will improve service and reliability for residents in rural Texas communities.

“Your state will replace close to 200 buses and vans. They’ll build four new transit facilities and launch an electrification program starting with up to 25 zero-emission buses,” said Kincaid.

Director of Public Transportation for TxDOT, Eric Gleason says the Rio Grande Valley is on the list for replacement vehicles.

“There’s a facility planned in the Alice area, which is north to the Valley but many of the services particularly in the inner city coming up through the Valley will have access to that facility to enable folks to move between services, conveniently,” said Gleason.

FTA says they received over $2.5 billion in funding requests, more than five times the amount that was available under previous law. Under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, an additional $5.1 billion was added.