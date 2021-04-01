COVID INFO COVID INFO

TxDOT to install culvert on SH 48 in Brownsville

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Due to construction, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that traffic on SH 48/Boca Chica Boulevard at the Strawberry Square intersection in Brownsville from Old Port Isabel Road to Kings Highway will be reduced to one lane.

TxDOT said their contractor will install three 10′ x 7′ bridge culverts across SH 48/Boca Chica Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the culvert crossing location.

Signs, concrete barriers, channeling devices, and message boards will assist to alert and detour traffic away from the construction area, said TxDOT’s news release.

The contractor, according to the press release, will begin work on April 5 at 7 a.m. Work is scheduled for two months, weather permitting.

The traffic signal at Strawberry Square will be switched to a flashing yellow to allow for maximum vehicle flow.

Please be advised that adjacent driveways to Strawberry Square will be closed.

