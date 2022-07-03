MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a video exhibit for the public to share its testimonials on the consequences of drunk driving.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday during the “Concert in the Sky” at McAllen Municipal Park.

TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit invites observers to see and share stories of drunk driving offenders and survivors.

The testimonials shown “feature Texans whose lives were forever changed and who deal with the consequences of drunk driving every day.”

At the event will also be a drunk driving simulator which provides a hands-on experience of how different levels of alcohol affect driving ability.

The aim of the Faces of Drunk Driving campaign is to reduce the number of DUI-related traffic crashes and deaths in the state.