MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation invites visitors to immerse themselves in a “Talk. Text. Crash.” simulation to experience first-hand the dangers of distracted driving.

The simulation is set up at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen in the Grand Court across from Starbucks. The immersion simulation is part of TxDOT’s distracted driving campaign.

The agency says in Texas, distracted driving is on the rise with a 10% increase in deadly crashes since 2022.

“These deaths are entirely preventable, and TxDOT is urging drivers everywhere to pay attention behind the wheel,” a release from TxDOT stated.

TxDOT’s “Talk. Text. Crash.” campaign is a key part of #EndTheDtreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last day there were no fatalities on a Texas road, which means at least one person has been killed in some type of vehicle crash every day for the past 23 years.