MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Department of Transportation contractors will start lane closures, on Monday, April 18 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on McColl Rd (FM 2061) from Nolana Avenue to Trenton Road.

The agency’s news release said the nighttime work, on the right southbound lane, will be done to correct pavement ride quality and surface irregularities on McColl Road.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 22 and all work is weather permitting.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, contact Ray Pedraza at 956-702-6102.