SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday powerful wind gusts caused havoc around the Rio Grande Valley. The wind was so strong it caused power outages and ripped off a traffic sign from its foundation.

The strong winds also caused trees and flags to blow and smaller unsecured objects blew away.

Ray Pedraza, the spokesperson for TxDOT in Pharr, said drivers need to be extra cautious.

“Driving through construction work zones, particularly on windy days, stay alert, slow down, and try and allow a safe distance to the front of you and to the side of you,” Pedraza said.

Winds gusting over 60 miles an hour can cause signs to blow over and potentially make construction barrels move.

TxDOT will have crews working overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in construction zones along Interstate 2 to make sure the roads are clear.

If you see something blocking the road, do not try and move the item yourself.

“Call their local law enforcement and they will work with us as well to make sure that debris is removed from the workways,” Pedraza said.

On a day when winds gusted near tornado levels, Pedraza encouraged drivers to be kind to each other on the road.

“If you’re traveling with items in the back of the truck, please make sure that those items are properly secured so they don’t become flying projectiles for others on the roadway. If you drive upon any dark traffic signals, treat them as a four-way stop,” added Pedraza.