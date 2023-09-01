PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the beginning of a long-term closure of State Highway 495 starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 8.

TxDOT said the closure affects the Ferguson Avenue to Pecan Boulevard underpass at the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange.

According to TxDOT, the intent of the closure is to enhance traffic flow for drivers traveling on a temporary detour route, merging from westbound I-2 (US 83) to northbound I-69C (US 281).

The closure will remain in place through the end of the year, while a new Harlingen-to-Edinburg direct connector is constructed.

Drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on SH 495 will be temporarily detoured at this location.

Eastbound drivers (west of I-69C) will yield to southbound I-69C frontage road traffic and loop around under the connectors to the northbound I-69C frontage road, then go east on SH 495 (Ferguson Avenue).

Westbound drivers (east of I-69C) will yield to northbound I-69C frontage road traffic, take the Sioux Road turnaround to the I-69C southbound frontage road, and then go west on SH 495.

To sign up for traffic alerts on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project, click here. A project hotline is also available at 956-803-3560.