SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers traveling to and from South Padre Island are advised to expect lane closures Thursday on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, officials announced.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will conduct maintenance work on the causeway’s navigation lighting system, closing two lanes at the highest span of the bridge.

According to TxDOT, the outside westbound and outside eastbound lanes will close between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews will begin maintenance on the westbound side and move over to the eastbound side.

All work is expected to be completed on Thursday with minimal interruptions to traffic flow.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert while traveling on the causeway and work zone areas.