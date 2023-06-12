This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. with the name of the deceased.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas Department of Transportation subcontractor was struck and killed while on the job Sunday, officials reported.

The victim was identified by police as 43-year-old Andres Garza of Corpus Christi.

According to the City of Edinburg, at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the Edinburg Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian accident on North I-69C south of FM 490.

A subcontractor for TxDOT, who was escorted by a convoy, was setting up road work construction signs on the I-69C southbound lane when a driver who was towing a “just in tow” car veered onto the grassy median and struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation of the crash is ongoing.