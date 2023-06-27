HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the 4th of July holiday nears, local and federal agencies are warning drivers to be extra careful.

Officers will be out looking for drunk and distracted drivers.

Places such as the area of the Pharr Interchange Project are very challenging for Valley drivers.

ValleyCentral has reported a number of traffic accidents in the Valley in recent weeks and Edinburg Police Department confirms there has been a slight uptick in statewide traffic fatalities this year.

“We are a no refusal agency, which basically means if you do not provide a sample of your breath, we will obtain a blood warrant to collect a sample of your blood,” Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna, with Edinburg PD said.

It is very common to see people texting while driving during this time of year, near and around Independence Day celebrations and school break.

“It is summertime and so we do have teens that are out of school. More are on our roadways. Teen drivers are more inexperienced drivers and they’re more likely to crash,” Ray Pedraza, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation said.

In the Rio Grande Valley, there is a mix of urban and highway driving. There are also plenty of long, winding and narrow backroads.

“Always stay alert regardless of which roadway you’re on. Whether you’re on the interstate or a farm-to-market road or a local road,” Pedraza said.