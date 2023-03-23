McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several cities across Texas, including McAllen, were chosen to participate in a statewide campaign advocating for bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The Texas Department of Transportation “Be Smart Campaign” is reminding drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the rules of the road and to stay alert at all times.

The statewide campaign is an initiative of the Texas Department of Transportation to reduce pedestrian and bike crashes in the state.

“Unfortunately, in our area, the McAllen-Brownsville South Texas region, too often we’re seeing bicyclists and pedestrians being killed on our roadways,” Ray Pedraza, public information officer for the TxDOT Pharr district said.

According to Pedraza, one in five of all traffic fatalities in Texas involve a bicyclist or pedestrian.

Campaign goers are reminding people to share the road with one another.

“I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to look out for one another,” Pedraza said. “We’re hoping that whoever sees this message is going to take this back to their families and to their community and just remind everyone to be mindful.”