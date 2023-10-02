HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation Seaport Connectivity Program awarded over $6.9 million in grant funding to the Port of Harlingen.

According to a news release from the Port of Harlingen, members of the Texas Transportation Commission approved the list of projects during their regular meeting on Sept. 28. Selection was done by a grant committee, then approved by the Port Authority Advisory Committee prior to being presented for approval by the Transportation Commission.

Formally the Rider Grant Program, SCP is part of the State of Texas’ historic port funding to be considered for final approval by the Texas Transportation Commission in September. The

proposed investment in infrastructure and seaport connectivity will help increase the economic

impact of Texas ports by supporting more than $240 million in projects statewide.

Funding is also available through the Maritime Infrastructure Program (MIP), for maritime port capital improvement projects. Grant funding for The Port of Harlingen will go toward four projects over two years, with a 25% project match by the Port.

Read the full grant funding news release below:

“Port connectivity is vital toward the growth and opportunities for current and future

development of any port,” Port Director Walker Smith said. “Accessibility and safety are just as

important as capacity and location. Before this last session, our legislatures really stepped up to

the plate listening to Texas Ports in meetings, committee hearings, and tours and came through

with money to improve what is the number one ranked state for tonnage in waterborne

commerce nationwide.”

Smith added that local leadership including Sen. Morgan LaMantia, Rep. Janie Lopez, Rep. Oscar

Longoria, and House Transportation Committee Chair Rep. Terry Canales, along with Gov. Greg

Abbott is giving Texas a boost by pumping improvement funds into ports and port

infrastructure.