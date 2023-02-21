CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lane reductions this week will be in place in two Cameron County locations due to maintenance work on Dynamic Message Signs, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Raymond Pedraza, public information officer for TxDOT, said the maintenance work along US 83/I-2 and US 77/I-69E will require lane reductions Wednesday and Thursday.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, road crews will close the two right lanes of eastbound US 83/I-2 near Stuart Place Road (FM 3195), in Harlingen. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed in five hours.

On Thursday in San Benito, traffic will be shifted over to the inner left lane along northbound US 77/I-69E near Williams Road (State Hwy 486) for crews to work on the outer lanes.

The road work is scheduled to be in place for about six hours, according to TxDOT.