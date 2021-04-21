COVID INFO COVID INFO

TxDOT responds to complaints of loose gravel on Highway 48

Local News

by: Iris Karami

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley residents expressed their concerns on social media about their windshields being damaged because of loose gravel on Highway 48 heading towards South Padre Island.

According to Octavio Saenz, public information officer of the Texas Department of Transportation, the loose gravel is because of trouble with the current repaving project between FM 2480 and FM 500.  

“The seal coat on this road was done late last week and over the weekend an accumulation of factors including the weather and traffic prevented the oil from adhering to the rock,” Saenz said.   

As of Wednesday, engineers were working on seal coating the highway, and street sweepers are actively cleaning up loose gravel, according to Saenz.  

“Now engineers have reviewed the components of the mix and have adjusted it to fit environmental conditions,” said Saenz.  

Saenz told KVEO that the re-sealing process is a part of TxDOT’s million-dollar maintenance project. 

“TxDOT spends close to $180 million maintaining 168,600 miles of roadways and seal coats are a very important part of TxDOT’s preventive maintenance program,” said Saenz.   

As for cracked windshields, Saenz said that drivers affected by the loose gravel can file a claim through TxDOT’s claim resolution website page.

“We’d like to remind everyone that whether or not road hazards are present the driving public should always maintain safe driving distances between cars at all times,” said Saenz.    

