HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With storms expected, the Texas Department of Transportation is making roadside preparations.

TxDOT crews were busy Monday on Alamo Road south of Business 83. Highway crews were also picking up debris from the interstate and other state highways in the Valley.

TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said the crews are cleaning inlets to remove grass clippings and debris so water drains and flooding can be avoided.

“Our crews are checking our culverts, our inlets, our outfalls, the ditches,” Pedraza told ValleyCentral. “Making sure that they’re free of debris. We had a recent mowing cycle. So we’re making sure that those inlets are not blocked with grass clippings.”

He adds that if you see TxDOT crews, abide by the move-over slow-down law. Move over one lane or reduce speed to 20 miles per hour under the speed limit

Pedraza is reminding everyone to stay storm ready and that his agency provides a number of resources on how to prepare.