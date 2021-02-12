TxDOT preparing roads ahead of possible freezing temperatures

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — When roadways get icy, some people tend to forget to take certain precautions.

TxDot officials say as they prepare roadways for the icy conditions, they want you to be prepared too.

With the potential of freezing weather we could see over the next few days, TxDot is already treating roadways to make sure roads don’t ice over. If you do have to drive during icy conditions, TxDot says there are some things to remember.

TxDot officials say RGV drivers are used to nice weather and nice roadway conditions, but this weekend roadways could become dangerous.

“Slow down! Remember these speed limits that you see on the side of the road, they are designed for normal road operations and normal weather conditions. Drive to the weather is what we always tell people.” Says Octavio Saenz, Public Information Officer, TxDot Pharr

Saenz says also remember to maintain at least three cars’ distance to give yourself time to react, and if you do happen to hit a patch of ice on the roadway, don’t panic.

“Avoid that urge to step on the break to slam on the break. Just ease on the gas pedal and then steer into the direction of the skid, until you regain some sort of traction.” Says Saenz

Officials say if you don’t need to be out and about don’t, but if you do TxDot has already started treating roadways with Brine Solution. The solution is a mixture that contains saltwater.

“This brine solution has a lower freezing point. so it’s the perfect solution when it comes to preventing ice from forming over the roads.” Says Saenz

TxDot will start spaying bridges, overpasses, and approaches first. The solution should last for several days, and if roads need another spray crews will be on standby.

“The emergency operation center for the Texas Department of Transportation is already open. We are not only monitoring but also preparing equipment in case we need to do more than what we are already doing,” says Saenz.

TxDot has also published a safety guide for winter travel. To read more about it click here.