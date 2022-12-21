PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for potential ice on roadways as temperatures are expected to drop across the state.

TxDOT maintenance crews will begin pretreating bridges and overpasses with anti-icing agent in Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties starting Thursday.

The agent helps prevent ice from forming on the pavement, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT is working with the National Weather Service to monitor conditions and will extend operations to other counties if needed.

Officials at TxDOT suggest drivers do their part to stay safe: