RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing ahead of drastic weather changes in the Rio Grande Valley.

With a forecast temperature drop and strong winds, TxDOT is assembling new traffic signal lights incase of any signal outages.

Courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT will also gather extra personnel on standby incase of any downed traffic signals.

Road maintenance crews will also be on standby to apply anti-icing agent on roadways, weather pending.

Extra personnel will be on-call starting this weekend into early next week.

Drivers are encouraged to contact their local TxDOT office or law enforcement to report any signal outages or downed traffic signals.