TxDOT prepares bridges and overpasses ahead of arctic blast

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front expected to arrive over the next few days has led the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to pretreat bridges and overpasses with a brine solution in order to prevent icing.

Ray Pedraza, the public information officer for TxDOT, said crews were out earlier today, but will also be around as the arctic blast comes through.

“Work trucks are going to be placed on standby to respond to ice situations as the need arises. Obviously working with the National Weather Service in Brownsville to stay updated on the most current conditions and prioritizing the roadways that might be most impacted,” said Pedraza.

He said U.S. highways and interstates are prioritized during this type of weather event, but said drivers should also be careful when driving in the rain.

“Drive slowly, drive more cautiously when you know the road is wet,” he said.

He said if conditions worsen and roads need to be shut down, law enforcement will make that decision.

Pedraza said driving in severe weather conditions can be dangerous and safety is key.

“For this event, we advise drivers to use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. Again, reduce your speed, slow down when approaching emergency vehicles that are working in these zones,” he said.

Pedraza said aside from driving cautiously it is important to prepare your vehicle for the weather conditions.

“Also recommend that you winterize your vehicle before traveling during adverse weather. Check your fuel, check your tires, check your oil, and antifreeze levels. Also, make sure that your heater and your breaks and your windshield wipers are working properly,” said Pedraza.

He recommends planning for extra time during your commute.

“These are conditions that valley drivers are not used to. We’re going to do everything possible to keep the roadways safe and we just ask drivers to really drive more cautiously now more than ever,” he said.

Pedraza said drivers can keep updated on road conditions and closures, by visiting their website DriveTexas.org.