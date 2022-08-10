LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow for construction on the south side of State Highway 100.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to observe and follow all posted warning signs, traffic control devices, and speed limit signs, said the release.