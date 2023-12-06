PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation and contractor Dragados-Pulice are planning closures to Interstate 2 on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, according to TxDOT’s news release.

The closures are between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in Pharr and are to prepare for another traffic shift on I-2.

Road crews on Friday night will work on shifting eastbound traffic from the existing main lanes to newly constructed main lanes, requiring the closure of eastbound I-2 in this area from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, crews will work on shifting westbound traffic onto a new segment of roadway.

TxDOT says it will require the closure of the westbound main lanes between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.

For each closure, traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and be aware of road crews in this work zone.