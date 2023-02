PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crew from the Pharr TxDOT district left for San Antonio Tuesday night to assist with winter storm operations.

TxDOT Pharr crew preparing to travel to San Antonio. Photos by Ray Pedraza, TxDOT PIO Pharr District.

The 5-member crew will help with anti-icing operations on bridges and overpasses in San Antonio for two days.

TxDOT reminds drivers headed north of the RGV to monitor road conditions. A toll-free hotline is also available at 1-800-452-9292.