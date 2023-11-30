PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation says that evening and overnight lane closures are scheduled Monday night along the eastbound and westbound Interstate 2 frontage roads, between Valverde Road in Donna and FM 1015 in Weslaco.

TxDOT said road crews will work on pavement markings at area intersections between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Law enforcement will be on hand to help with traffic control.

TxDOT says drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and possible delays.

Motorists are advised to respect the work zone, obey traffic laws, and observe posted warning and speed limit signs, said TxDOT.