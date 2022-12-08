KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight accident involving an 18-wheeler closed State Highway 285 between US 281 in Falfurrias and US 77 in Riviera Wednesday night.

The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District reported assisting Texas DPS and TxDOT Corpus Christi crews in the accident that left the 18-wheeler overturned.

The accident occurred 5 miles west of US 77, said TxDOT’s traffic alert. No report of injuries or fatalities or if SH-285 has been reopened.

On Tuesday Texas DPS reported a fatality when a San Antonio man was traveling westbound on SH-285 and crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.