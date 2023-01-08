PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a statewide bicycle survey in support of the Texas Transportation Plan, and one of the chosen districts is in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Texas Transportation Plan will pilot four district bicycle plans, covering the Bryan, Pharr, Laredo and San Antonio districts, according to a TxDOT news release. The aim of the bike plan is to analyze the needs of the highway system, prioritize routes and identify potential solution types.

During the planning process, TxDOT will develop an approach that can be applied in all 25 TxDOT districts. The approach consists of technical studies, stakeholder engagement and virtual public events, the release stated.

TxDOT has opened its survey to the community to gauge what biking is like in each community.

Texas Department of Transportation Spokesman Ray Pedraza told ValleyCentral in the Rio Grande Valley the survey questions will help TxDOT better understand bicyclists and their challenges or preferences regarding bicycling in the TxDOT Pharr District.

“We also want to know what changes to the roadway or bikeway network would be needed to encourage them to ride more,” Pedraza said.

Overall, the responses will help TxDOT make state-owned roads in the Pharr District a better place to ride.

There is also a link for community members to learn more about how Texas is working to support safe opportunities to ride a bicycle.