EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound I-69C (US 281), in Edinburg, between Canton Road and Monte Cristo Road, August 8 through August 10.

TxDOT’s news release said the closures were requested by a contractor to remove and replace overhead road signs on I-69C. Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and signage will guide drivers around the planned closures.

Traffic flow will be impacted at different locations, each night, said TxDOT.

On August 8, a single-lane closure on northbound I-69Cwill be in place, just before the Canton Road/Veterans Boulevard exit ramp #4. The nearby on-ramp will also close. Additionally, on August 8, a two-lane closure is planned on northbound I-69C before the Edinburg/Owassa Road exit ramp #2.

On August 9, there will be a complete closure of the northbound I-69C main lanes, just before FM 2128

(Richardson Road).

The FM 2128 (Richardson Road) entrance ramp will also close. Northbound traffic on I69C will be diverted onto the northbound I-69C frontage road via the FM 2128 (Richardson Road) exit and will re-enter the expressway via the Rogers Road on-ramp.

On August 10, two outside lanes of southbound I-69C will close before east University Drive. The expressway entrance ramp before east University Drive will also close.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, contact Raymond.pedraza@TxDOT.gov