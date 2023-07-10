PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced the nightly closures taking place this week in Pharr for overhead bridge work.

I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes

The I-2 main lanes in Pharr will be intermittently closed nightly from July 10 through July 16. The I-2 eastbound main lanes will be closed between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic’s Drive.

All eastbound traffic will exit Sugar Road and be detoured onto the frontage road. The I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.

All westbound traffic will exit Cage Boulevard and be detoured onto the frontage road. The closures will take place Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-2 westbound frontage road

Temporary closure for the I-2 westbound frontage road will be between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road, in Pharr. The closure will take place nightly, starting July 11 through July 15, from 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Jackson Road underpass

The underpass will be intermittently closed nightly, July 10 through July 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic will be intermittently slowed throughout the project corridor nightly this week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance operations.

Single lane closures on the I-2 westbound main lanes and frontage road between the Nebraska Avenue exit ramp and Nebraska Avenue begin July 10. Work starts on July 12 through July 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All work is weather permitting.