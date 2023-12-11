PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced its updated schedule of its upcoming road closures.
Road closures will take place from Monday, Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 17 for construction related to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.
The road closure schedule is as follows:
|Date and time
|Closure
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.
|I-2 westbound Frontage Road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. The Cage Boulevard exit ramp will not be available during this closure.
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 14.
11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.
|I-2 westbound main lanes between Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road will be closed.
|12 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Dec. Tuesday, Dec. 12 to Wednesday, Dec. 13.
|I-2 eastbound main lanes will be closed between the Jackson Road exit ramp and the Sugar Road exit ramp. The “McAllen to Edinburg” direct connector will not be available during the closure.
|12 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15.
|The “Edinburg to Harlingen” connector will be closed.
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 17.
|The US Business 83 underpass will be closed.
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 16.
|The Cage Boulevard underpass will be closed.