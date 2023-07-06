PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation says work is being finalized on the new McAllen to Edinburg direct connector (DC 2) at the Pharr Interchange.

TxDOT asks drivers to anticipate a new traffic pattern with its opening planned in mid-July. An exact date for the transition will be announced next week, according to TxDOT.

To access the new connector, which merges eastbound I-2 traffic onto northbound I-69C, drivers will take the Sugar Road exit in Pharr, stay left, and then merge onto a temporary access ramp, located between Sugar Rd and Cage Boulevard.

The temporary access ramp is exclusively for northbound traffic and will not provide access to eastbound I-2.

However, soon after the opening of DC 2, the Harlingen to Edinburg direct connector (DC 1), which merges westbound I-2 traffic onto northbound I-69C, will close for demolition and reconstruction.

The closure will remain for about 6 months. Meanwhile, drivers on westbound I-2 in San Juan will take the Cage Boulevard (Business 281) exit and use a dedicated right-turn lane at Cage Boulevard to head north on the I69C frontage road.

An expressway entrance ramp north of SH 495, or Ferguson Avenue, will provide access to northbound I-69C.

Additional detour routes will be provided while the demolition of DC 1 is occurring, during the evening and overnight hours.

Click here to sign up for traffic alerts on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project or call 956-803-3560.

Substantial completion of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project is expected by the end of 2023.