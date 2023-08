(Source: TxDOT X, formerly known as Twitter, page)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A major accident in Pharr has shutdown part of the expressway.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the accident happened Saturday afternoon on westbound I-2 at Cage Boulevard.

First responders are on the scene. TxDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area and be aware of backed up traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.