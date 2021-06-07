TxDOT launches “Talk, Text, Crash” campaign

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has launched the “Talk, Text, Crash” campaign aimed at stopping distracted driving.





According to TxDOT, their 2020 statistics show that 1 in 5 crashes was caused by a distracted driver, resulting in 367 deaths statewide.

Officials said it is important to continue the conversation because car accidents are preventable.

TxDOT said research shows using a voice-to-text or a hands-free device still affects the ability of a driver to focus on the road.

Below are tips from TXDOT to prevent distracted driving:

Always give driving your full attention

Pull off the road and come to a complete stop before talking on the phone or texting

Turn your phone off or block texts or calls in your settings before driving

Remind family, friends, and co-workers you will not respond right away while driving

TxDOT ensures those tips will help save lives and would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to read and write while driving in the state of Texas. Violators can face a fine of up to $200.