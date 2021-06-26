TxDOT launches “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign with simulator game

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Transportation launched its “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign Saturday in McAllen.

TxDOT started the campaign with an interactive driving simulator game at La Plaza Mall to raise awareness on distracted driving.

McAllen has had a total of 160 distracted driving vehicle crashes in 2020.

Additionally, Texas Roadways saw nearly 1 in 5 crashes caused by a distracted driver, 367 people die and 2,205 were injured, statewide last year.

The simulator game was designed to show the “real-life dangers of distracted driving.”

The touch-free, educational distracted driving simulator game displayed on a large, immersive video wall gave participants a real-life sense of how distractions affect driving.



Photo Credit: The Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT as well shared a few tips with participants.

Reminding the public to put their phones down and give driving their full attention when behind the wheel.

For more information on the Texas Department of Public Safety click here.