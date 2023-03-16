PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With an overwhelming number of bicycle and pedestrian deaths in recent years, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched a statewide safety campaign.

Street teams will be deployed to McAllen, Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas with walking billboards messages reminding drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, to follow safety laws.

In McAllen, the event will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 10th and Trenton streets and 10th and Nolana.

The TxDOT Pharr District is made up of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.

In 2021, the Pharr District there were 198 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 32 fatalities and 50 serious injuries. That year there were 92 traffic accidents involving bicyclists, resulting in three fatalities and 10 serious injuries.

In Brownsville alone, 41 accidents involving pedestrians resulted in four deaths and nine serious injuries in 2021. The city also experienced 16 crashes involving bicyclists, resulting in one fatality and two serious injuries.

In McAllen, there were 37 accidents involving pedestrians. Three of them died and six others suffered serious injuries. There were also 16 traffic crashes involving bicyclists and one serious injury.