PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TxDOT in Pharr issued an advisory for the Pharr Interchange project for motorists.

TxDOT advises drivers to avoid eastbound I-2 in Pharr, between Jackson Road and Cage Blvd, for this full closure of the eastbound main lanes, this coming Monday night, June 19, and next Friday night, June 23

The Jackson Road underpass, US Business 83 underpass and Cage Boulevard underpass will be closed as well.

TxDOT says they anticipate significant traffic delays. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

Construction crews will be installing large concrete beams on the new bridges under construction at Jackson Road and US Business 83.