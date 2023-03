SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TxDOT reports the eastbound Interstate 2 frontage road, between Stuart Road and Cesar Chavez in San Juan, has been temporarily closed due to water on the roadway.

TxDOT says drivers should not attempt to travel on flooded roadways and seek an alternate route.

For more information, contact TxDOT at 956-702-6102.