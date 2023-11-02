HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays, while festive, can also be a dangerous time on the roads, and the Texas Department of Transportation is expecting roads this holiday season to be increasingly busy.

To urge drivers to be more careful, TxDOT is renewing its “End the Streak” campaign.

The department is kicking off its campaign this year with a mock funeral to remind people that the crash statistics represent lives lost.

“You never know what can happen and no one should have to see what a human corpse can go through from a car accident or being ejected from a vehicle

According to TxDOT November 7, 2000, was the last day that no one died on a state highway.

Since then, at least 83,000 people have died in car crashes on Texas roads. That is an average of 12 people a day.