LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bridge in La Feria will close for needed repairs, the Texas Department of Transportation stated.

Repairs along FM 506 in La Feria between US Business 83 and FM 3067 will close for four weeks.

The area will be closed for maintenance starting Thursday, July 20. The work is expected to be completed by August 18.

According to TxDOT, signs will be in place to guide drivers through a temporary detour route.

TxDOT reminds drivers to be advised to observe and follow all posted warning signs and delays.