PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As part of its initiative to end human trafficking, the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging the public to utilize its online reporting system.

iWatchTexas is a community reporting system used for non-emergency reports. The Texas Suspicious Activity Reporting Network iWatchTexas website allows users to report suspicious activities or behaviors that may indicate a crime is taking place or future criminal or terrorist activity.

Reports submitted on the website are reviewed by an analyst to determine if similar reports have been made and to ensure the appropriate referrals are made, the website states.

Reports are estimated to take less than five minutes to complete and are confidential. However, providing contact information can help for follow-ups. Those who prefer to report by phone can can call (844) 643-2251.