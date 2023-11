PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg to McAllen portion of the I-2/1-69C Interchange Project is temporarily closed.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the Edinburg to McAllen ramp is closed due to a vehicle rollover.

Westbound I-2 Frontage Road between Cage Road and Sugar Road are also temporarily closed.

TxDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.