PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg to Harlingen connector at the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange is scheduled to open this weekend.

Traffic onto the new connector will be done overnight Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation stated in a news release.

Drivers traveling south of Nolana Avenue in Pharr, on southbound I-69C/US 281, will be directed left toward direct connector three to merge onto eastbound I-2, toward Harlingen. Drivers traveling westbound to McAllen will utilize direct connector four.

With the implementation of the Edinburg to Harlingen connector, the Sugar Road turnaround at I-2 will become obsolete. Additionally, the eastbound I-2 access ramp, between Sugar Road and Cage Boulevard will close temporarily.

The McAllen to Edinburg connector is scheduled to be open to the public in July, according to TxDOT.