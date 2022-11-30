ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction for two bridges in north Elsa is prompting detour routes to begin Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Nittler Rd. are expected to encounter detours near FM 88.
Detour routes provided by TxDOT:
- Westbound traffic will head south on FM 88 to Valdez Rd. travel westbound on Valdez Rd. to Jesus Flores Rd. then head northbound on Jesus Flores Rd. to merge onto westbound Nittler Rd.
- Eastbound traffic will take Jesus Flores Rd. southbound, then Valdez Rd. eastbound, FM 88 northbound, and then merge onto eastbound Nittler Rd.
- Property owners that live in between the two affected bridges along Nittler Rd. will take northbound FM 88 to Charles Green Rd. eastbound and take Mile 5W southbound.