Credit: The Texas Department of Transportation

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen to Edinburg connector on the I-2 Pharr Interchange has been completely removed, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

Westbound traffic in San Juan will no longer need to reroute between Veterans or Cage Boulevard.

The I-2 westbound main lanes will remain open day and night.

New construction is underway on a new and wider Harlingen to Edinburg connector.

Drivers can reroute westbound I-2 Frontage Road to northbound I-69C Frontage Road to travel to Edinburg while the new connector is under construction.