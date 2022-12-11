MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes will be closing six eastbound I-2 entry and exit ramps starting Monday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closures begin at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday Dec. 12 through Wednesday Dec. 14, the release states.

The intersections of the lane and ramp closures are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 12

EB I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 163B to FM 491 Texas Avenue

EB 1-2 closure of Exit Ramp 164 to Mile 1 E Road

Tuesday, Dec 13

EB 1-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of Mile E. Road and EB Frontage Road

EB 1-2 closure of Exit Ramp 165 to TX 1425 Mile 2 E. Road

Wednesday, Dec. 14