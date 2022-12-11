MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes will be closing six eastbound I-2 entry and exit ramps starting Monday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closures begin at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday Dec. 12 through Wednesday Dec. 14, the release states.
The intersections of the lane and ramp closures are as follows:
Monday, Dec. 12
- EB I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 163B to FM 491 Texas Avenue
- EB 1-2 closure of Exit Ramp 164 to Mile 1 E Road
Tuesday, Dec 13
- EB 1-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of Mile E. Road and EB Frontage Road
- EB 1-2 closure of Exit Ramp 165 to TX 1425 Mile 2 E. Road
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- EB 1-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of Mile 2 E. Road and EB Frontage Road
- EB 1-2 closure of Exit Ramp 166 to Mile 3 E. Road