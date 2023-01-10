PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes on Jan. 9 along Interstate 2 in Pharr. Due to the highway construction project, the closures are taking a toll on traffic and have some commuters planning alternate routes.

“Now that they’re doing different closures it’s just going to be crazy. I know for the rest of the time, it’s just gonna be hectic,” said McAllen resident Omar Cardoza.

Commuters along I-2 are concerned about traffic amid the lane closure, while these closures may be frustrating to many, TxDOT said they are needed for safety.

“Those closures are necessary while the contractor installs steel girders,” said Ray Pedraza, TxDOT Public Information Officer.

Pedraza urges drivers to remain vigilant. He said the main eastbound lanes are closed but beginning Tuesday, the expressway will have a full closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until Sunday.

“We always encourage people to think safety first, please slow down, and respect the work zone. Look out for workers in this work zone and of course for other drivers,” Pedraza added.

As more lanes close throughout the week, commuters are concerned they might encounter more accidents.

“I think we’re just experiencing a lot more bumper-to-bumper traffic and everyone seems a little bit more eager,” said San Juan resident Sujitha Yedlapeti. “I think we have to be cognizant of that and you know, it makes the freeways all the more accident-prone.

TxDOT recommends taking alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic but for some, that poses a problem.

“When you think you have a way figured out to get quicker to where you’re trying to go. I mean, there’s like a long line man, it’s just bumper to bumper and it’s just super, super inconvenient. I mean, I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for a lot of people on that.” Cardoza said.

Lanes are expected to reopen Tuesday at 6 a.m.