HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for Harlingen.

TxDOT says they have temporarily closed the Harlingen interchange for brining operations. TxDOT estimates a reopening of about 30 minutes.

In addition, TxDOT crews are also treating bridges with an anti-icing agent along I-2, this morning due to some ice accumulation.

According to TxDOT, I-2 remains open. TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and use extra caution when approaching bridges, overpasses, and flyovers.

TxDOT crews are on duty checking road conditions. Drivers can continue to monitor conditions on DriveTexas.Org or by calling 1-800-452-9292.

Stay with ValleyCentral for updates.